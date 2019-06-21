Theft accused banned from all shops

A man accused of stealing hundreds of pounds worth of cosmetics is to be excluded from all shops.

The blanket retail ban was imposed on Kevin McFall on Friday as he was granted bail over an alleged raid on a Belfast city centre chemist.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall asked the 26-year-old: “Can your mum get your groceries?”

McFall, of Glenville Park in Newtownabbey, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with theft.

He allegedly stole cosmetics valued at £446 from the pharmacy on High Street on Wednesday.

Opposing bail, a police constable based concerns on the accused’s past behaviour.

But defence barrister John O’Connor suggested his client could be prohibited from entering any stores.

Agreeing to the condition, Mrs Bagnall told McFall the exclusion from all retail outlets will remain in force until the start of next month.

She ordered him to return to court on July 1.