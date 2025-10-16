The wreath was laid on the second anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attacks on Israel, but has since been stolen in a suspected hate crime.

Police are probing a potential hate crime after the theft of a wreath from Londonderry’s war memorial, in what MP Gregory Campbell has condemned as “another manifestation of the intolerance that exists here”.

The wreath, laid on the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel to commemorate more than 1,000 people who lost their lives and all the innocents who have died since, is believed to have been taken from the Diamond cenotaph in the centre of the city at some point during the last nine days.

It’s not the first time wreaths have been stolen from the war memorial, as previous instances three years ago were also treated as hate crimes.

Said Mr Campbell: “Unfortunately, such disrespect is becoming all too common.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell, who laid the wreath, has condemned the theft.

“Given the history of recent events in Londonderry, it appears that there are those who are determined that only one outlook and view on events locally and internationally can be promoted.

“The question now is whether this wreath theft has fallen foul of anti-Semitic hatred, sectarianism, or wider animosity to anyone who has a different opinion and dares to demonstrate it publicly.

“Condemnation of this theft, without equivocation, needs to be made by other political leaders in the area.”

The DUP MP jointly laid the wreath Londonderry deputy mayor Niree McMorris, explicitly stating at the time that they were commemorating innocents who lost their lives in the attacks and since.

“Despite that, another manifestation of the intolerance that exists here has occurred,” he said.

The PSNI have confirmed they have received a report of the theft of a wreath in the Diamond area on October 15, though it’s believed the object was removed sometime between October 7 and October 14.

Said a spokeswoman: “Enquiries are ongoing into the matter, which is being treated as a hate crime, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1824 of 15/10/25.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”