'There is time for atonement': Appeal to killers of RUC father-of-three exactly 30 years after he was shot to death
Describing the attack on March 10, 1994 as “cold-blooded” and “sickening”, the PSNI also asked anyone who remembers seeing the getaway car to get in touch.
Meanwhile Kenny Donaldson of the South East Fermanagh Foundation appealed to the conscience of the IRA members responsible.
Constable John ‘Jackie’ Haggan on 10 March 1994 was a father or three children: two already born, and a third on the way at the time he was shot.
The Newtownabbey man was shot at 9.15pm as he socialised with his wife and friends at Dunmore Greyhound Stadium on Alexandra Park Avenue in north Belfast.
Police believe the gunmen made their escape in a gold-coloured Seat Ibiza car, VRM NXI 7341 that was driven by a third accomplice. It had been hijacked at about 8pm in Ardoyne and was abandoned at Chichester Court.
The PSNI said "anyone with information, no matter how small, can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or [email protected]” or via Crimestoppers anonymously.
Mr Donaldson said: “It is never too late for people to do the right thing. What has happened cannot be undone. But now there is a time for atonement; for those who perpetrated wrong against their neighbour through action or inaction to make account for this.”