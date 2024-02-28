'There must be accountability from all protagonists' in Troubles legacy cases: SEFF

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

That is the view of SEFF director Kenny Donaldson, who said “there must be accountability from all protagonists,” including those in receipt of so-called ‘on the run’ letters.

"We will take time to read [Wednesday’s] very detailed judgement. Obviously it is very probable that the judgement will be challenged by the government and that this process could take some considerable time,” Mr Donaldson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If ultimately today's judgement is upheld throughout all levels of our courts and conditional immunity is taken off the table, we are clear that we have no interest in tokenistic justice”.

Mr Donaldson added: "We require a number of steps to be taken by both governments which would include rescinding OTR letters in law, which would mean both the UK and Irish states confirming that practices around justice seeking will change, and that critically, no-one has a free pass to evading due process.

"There must be accountability from all protagonists concerning the harrowing experiences so many have endured within this society".

Campaigners behind the legal challenge to the government's controversial Legacy Act have described winning "half" their case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martina Dillon, John McEvoy and Lynda McManus were behind the challenge, questioning the human rights compliance of the Act, and have vowed to fight on, potentially to the Supreme Court.

Ms Dillon, whose husband Seamus was shot dead by loyalist terrorists in Co Tyrone, said the day had not gone exactly as she would have planned, describing winning "half her case".

"I thought today, I would have won my full case. I got half my case today but I have not given up the fight," she said.

Mr McEvoy, who survived a gun attack at a bar in Co Down in 1992, backed her view, adding: "The fight still goes on until we get justice for everybody involved here."