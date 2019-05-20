These are the worst areas of Northern Ireland for hate crime
New figures from PSNI show a rise in racist hate crimes of nearly 10 per cent compared to last year.
Overall figures for hate-related crimes including racist, homophobic, transphobic, sectarian, anti-disability and religion-based hatred has shown a rise of 10 per cent recorded by the PSNI. Just under 14 per cent of crimes have led to a police outcome (covering results such as a charge, community resolution or cautions). More than 65 per cent of all recorded hate crime incidents were later classified as crimes by PSNI, up from 60 per cent last year.
1. Belfast City - 891 incidents
A rise of 60 compared to 2017/18. 59 crimes led to a criminal outcome, a rate of 10.6 per cent.