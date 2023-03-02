These were the scenes left today after 11 cars were set on fire in the Glenburn Road area of Newtownards.
A PSNI statement issued this morning revealed that it is thought “the blaze, which significantly damaged 11 vehicles, may have been started deliberately”.
1.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd March 2023The scene at a car work shop on the Glenburn Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack which took place on Wednesday evening. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
