These were the scenes left today after an arson attack at a garage on the Glenburn Road - 11 vehicles destroyed - 7 pictures

These were the scenes left today after 11 cars were set on fire in the Glenburn Road area of Newtownards.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago

A PSNI statement issued this morning revealed that it is thought “the blaze, which significantly damaged 11 vehicles, may have been started deliberately”.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd March 2023The scene at a car work shop on the Glenburn Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack which took place on Wednesday evening. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

