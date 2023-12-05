​A thief who spat in a policeman’s face and subjecting him to sectarian abuse has been jailed for seven months.

Court report

Ryan Quinn targeted the officer after he was detained for one of a series of raids on stores in the centre of Belfast. Prosecutors said the 41-year-old also directed racial slurs at another man amid threats to stab him.

Quinn, previously of Dunluce Avenue in the city, admitted charges of theft, burglary, common assault, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he breached a banning order by going into Boots at Donegall Place on June 23 this year and stealing £87 worth of razors. Five days later Quinn took shoes and a coat valued at £74 from TK Maxx in Donegall Arcade.

“Police escorted him out of the store, at which point he called an officer ‘a fenian c***’,” a Crown lawyer said.

Quinn continued to shout and swear at the scene, the court heard, and while being taken into custody he spat in the officer’s face.

During a further incident on July 6 he stole handbags and bubble baths worth £102 in total from an Oliver Bonas store on Arthur Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Steven Keown was told Quinn had also been detained following an earlier altercation with another man on April 14.

“When police spoke to the injured party he alleged that the defendant abused him by using racial slurs and threatened to stab him with a knife,” the prosecutor added.