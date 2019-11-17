Thieves attempt to steal cash machine from busy NI hospital

Thieves attempted to rip a cash machine from Belfast City Hospital using a car on Saturday night.

It was reported that the suspects attempted to remove the machine using chains attached to a black coloured Audi car at around 8pm.

City Hospital, Belfast

The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspects made off empty handed.

A short time later, police received reports of a black coloured car ramming the shutters of a number of premises in the Argyle Business Centre on North Howard Street.

It was reported that a number of items - including a trailer, a cash drawer and a hard drive from a CCTV system - were stolen from two of the premises.

It was also reported that damage was caused to premises on Boucher Crescent and Boucher Place when a car was used to force open the shutters.

And at around 9pm, a dark coloured car reversed into the shutters of business premises on the Moira Road in Lisburn.

Entry was gained to the premises and a quantity of Makita power tools stolen.

The PSNI are investigating a link between all of these incidents and Detective Inspector Dane is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the black coloured Audi estate car or who was travelling in it.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.