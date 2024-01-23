Thieves make off with £60k worth of jewellery after forcing shutters on Co Antrim shop

Main Street Ballyclare - Google image

Police in Antrim said the shop in Ballyclare town centre was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday, January 23.

Detective Sergeant Marks said: “It was reported that sometime between midnight and 6am, entry was gained to the premises on Main Street via the front shutter.

“A quantity of jewellery, with an estimated value of £60,000, was taken, along with a sum of cash and other items.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist us. Were you in the area and saw anything? Do you have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage?“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 502 23/01/24.”

Alternatively, anyone can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/