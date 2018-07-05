Third arrest after man dragged from car and beaten

A third suspect has been arrested after police threatened to photo-shame those they believe were involved in a sectarian assault in Portadown.

It follows an incident last Sunday afternoon when a man was dragged from a car at traffic lights in Bridge St and attacked by a seven-strong mob.

This afternoon, Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “A third suspect has just been arrested in relation to this disgusting incident.”

He said: “A 37-year-old male was arrested for assault and affray. The investigation continues and we are determined to get justice for the victim.”

Another man was also injured in the attack which saw the car smashed up by thugs. A woman and baby were in the car at the time. Today (Thursday) PSNI Craigavon said: “After the horrific assault in Portadown the other day where a man was dragged from a car, we warned of the consequences. Following two arrests of a 28-year-old man in Lurgan and a 15-year-old in Portadown, police said: “They should be under no illusion, we will catch up with them. If they hand themselves in now, that can only work in their favour. If not, the timing will be of our choosing. The day, or night, that they spend in custody will be out of their control. “We also made clear that we have CCTV footage. If we need to, we will make that public under Op Exposure. “There will be very few employers, schools and colleges who aren’t aware of the circumstances around it. If you choose to hide, and force us to drag you under the spotlight, the consequences will almost certainly go beyond the criminal justice system. That will be for you to deal with. “Do the right thing, call 101 and say it’s about incident 1114 of 01/07/18, or walk into Lurgan station between 11am and 7pm.”