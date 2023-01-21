Third man charged with murder of father-of-four Shane Whitla in Co Armagh

The 29-year-old will appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court later on Saturday, Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon tweeted. It comes after Kevin Conway, 25, of Deeny Drive, Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with the murder of Mr Whitla on January 12.

Police said Mr Whitla was shot in an alleyway near his home before making his way to the Lord Lurgan Park in Lurgan, where the 39-year-old was discovered. Appearing via video link, Conway said "yeah" when asked if he understood the charges. A detective constable told the court he believes he can connect the accused with the charge. His defence lawyer said Conway has "totally denied any involvement with this murder", and intends to apply for bail.

District Judge Bernie Kelly listed the next hearing in the case for a bail application on January 27. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man has also been charged with Mr Whitla's murder and will also appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Shane Whitla