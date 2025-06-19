Third night of riots broke out in the Galliagh area of Londonderry last night as motorists asked to avoid area
Police initially asked motorists to avoid the Templemore Road in Galliagh – where around 8pm items were set on fire in the vicinity of the roundabout.
In a series of Tweets on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter @Police Derry city and Strabane said: ‘Motorists are advised to avoid the Templemore Road in Galliagh where there are items on fire in the vicinity of the roundabout’.
A short time later drivers were advised: ‘Drivers are advised there are plastic barricades on fire on Glengalliagh Road, in Galliagh, close to the Leafair Wellbeing Centre. Please avoid the area at this time’.
Later they added: ‘Please be aware the fire on Glengalligh Road in Galliagh continues to burn, after plastic barricades and tyres were set alight.
‘A traffic light was also set on fire, and is now out of operation. If possible, please avoid the area and take an alternative route’.
When the PSNI were asked for an update after last night’s disorder, they released a statement saying: ‘Nine of 11 people arrested by police in connection with disorder in Nailors Row in Derry/Londonderry on Tuesday night, 17 June, have been charged to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, 19 June.
‘Eight of nine males charged, one aged 14, three aged 15, two aged 16, a 29-year-old and a 30 year-old, have been charged with the offence of riotous behaviour. One of the 15-year-olds faces an additional charge of throwing a petrol bomb.
‘A ninth person, a man aged 47 years old, has been charged with the offence of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.
‘As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
‘Two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years old, who were also arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour on Monday night in connection with the disorder have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries’.