A third person has now been arrested following a disturbance in Sackville Street area of Londonderry city centre last night, Wednesday 8 May, during which a member of the public who stopped to diffuse the situation was attacked.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and improper use of a public communications network

A statement from the PSNI says that he remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.

Meanwhile a man, aged 31 years old and a woman aged 25 years old who were arrested previously remain in custody at this time.