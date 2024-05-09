Third person now arrested following a disturbance in the Sackville Street area of Londonderry last night after motorist stopped to break fight

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th May 2024, 12:24 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 17:55 BST
A third person has now been arrested following a disturbance in Sackville Street area of Londonderry city centre last night, Wednesday 8 May, during which a member of the public who stopped to diffuse the situation was attacked.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and improper use of a public communications network

A statement from the PSNI says that he remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.

Meanwhile a man, aged 31 years old and a woman aged 25 years old who were arrested previously remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries continue.