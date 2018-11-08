Thirteen dead in U.S. mass shooting

Thirteen people including the gunman and a sheriff's sergeant are dead after a shooting at a Southern California bar, police have said.

The gunman who carried out the attack inside a Southern California bar is dead, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Eric Buschow has said.

This image made from aerial video show officers around a Police SUV in the vicinity of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, early Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Authorities say there were multiple injuries - including one officer - after a man opened fire in Southern California bar late Wednesday. (KABC via AP)

A deputy who responded to the incident was shot and taken to a hospital while no other information on the other victims was immediately known.

The Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar's website said it hosts College Country Night every Wednesday and police said hundreds were inside when the shooting occurred.