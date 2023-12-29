Thirty years since last soldier murdered in Crossmaglen - Guardsman Daniel Blinco - only two weeks after Downing Street Declaration signed by John Major and Albert Reynolds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Blinco was a 22 year-old-soldier with the Grenadier Guards and was from Melbourne in Derbyshire. He was shot by an IRA sniper while on foot patrol at Newry Street in Crossmaglen on 30 December 1993.
Crossmaglen native and victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson said he should never be forgotten.
Mr Donaldson, director of victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: ”Saturday 30th December marks a milestone anniversary in the area - the 30th anniversary since the Provisional IRA murdered the last soldier in Crossmaglen - Grenadier Guardsman, Daniel Blinco."
“I was present in the village that day with my father and we were in close proximity to where Danny was murdered - at the corner of Murtagh’s pub. I was aged 13.
“He was murdered just two weeks after John Major and Albert Reynolds signed the Downing Street Declaration, a political pathway was in motion but the bloodthirsty Provisionals saw fit to extinguish Danny’s life and so many others beyond that point intermittently over the next two decades.
"It is important that young men like Danny are remembered, their contribution should never be forgotten."
The soldier is remembered with his own patch on a SEFF memorial quilt named 'Terrorism knows No Borders'.
The Troubles reference work Lost Lives also noted that he was the first person to be killed following the Downing Street Declaration.
After his death, Daniel's grandfather, Reginald Blinco, told the Daily Telegraph: "I had hoped there might be a chance for peace, but Daniel's killing is a shocking response to the declaration.
Daniel has died in vain, but then they all do, don't they? He was an all round sportsman and was in the Guards cycling and swimming teams, friendly and outgoing, six feet six inches tall and handsome."
Guardsman Blinco had performed sentry duty outside Buckingham Palace.
His mother has apparently attempted to persuade him not to join the army in 1991 and he was due to leave the service in 1994.
His grandmother later said she had no bitterness towards the Irish.
"I love the Irish people," she told the Sunday Tribune.