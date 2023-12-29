The last soldier to be murdered in Crossmaglen by the IRA should never be forgotten, a native of the village has said ahead of the 30th anniversary of his death.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Blinco was a 22 year-old-soldier with the Grenadier Guards and was from Melbourne in Derbyshire. He was shot by an IRA sniper while on foot patrol at Newry Street in Crossmaglen on 30 December 1993.

Crossmaglen native and victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson said he should never be forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Donaldson, director of victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: ”Saturday 30th December marks a milestone anniversary in the area - the 30th anniversary since the Provisional IRA murdered the last soldier in Crossmaglen - Grenadier Guardsman, Daniel Blinco."

This week marks the 30th anniversay of the killing of the last soldier in Crossmaglen - Guardsman Daniel Blinco.

“I was present in the village that day with my father and we were in close proximity to where Danny was murdered - at the corner of Murtagh’s pub. I was aged 13.

“He was murdered just two weeks after John Major and Albert Reynolds signed the Downing Street Declaration, a political pathway was in motion but the bloodthirsty Provisionals saw fit to extinguish Danny’s life and so many others beyond that point intermittently over the next two decades.

"It is important that young men like Danny are remembered, their contribution should never be forgotten."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The soldier is remembered with his own patch on a SEFF memorial quilt named 'Terrorism knows No Borders'.

Victims group SEFF has dedicated a patch to Daniel Blinco on one of its memorial quilts.

The Troubles reference work Lost Lives also noted that he was the first person to be killed following the Downing Street Declaration.

After his death, Daniel's grandfather, Reginald Blinco, told the Daily Telegraph: "I had hoped there might be a chance for peace, but Daniel's killing is a shocking response to the declaration.

Daniel has died in vain, but then they all do, don't they? He was an all round sportsman and was in the Guards cycling and swimming teams, friendly and outgoing, six feet six inches tall and handsome."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardsman Blinco had performed sentry duty outside Buckingham Palace.

His mother has apparently attempted to persuade him not to join the army in 1991 and he was due to leave the service in 1994.

His grandmother later said she had no bitterness towards the Irish.