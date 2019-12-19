This is the Christmas dinner NI prisoners will be tucking into on December 25

If you ever wondered what prisoners were eating behind bars on Christmas Day - then look no further.
A spokesman for the Prison Service said:
Maghaberry Prison Christmas Lunch
Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas
or
Slice parsnip & nut roast with cranberry gravy
With
Creamed & Roast Potatoes
Sprouts & Carrots
Cranberry Sauce & Gravy
Sweet
Trifle or Fruit Salad
Christmas Cake
Magilligan Prison Christmas Lunch
Fresh Vegetable Soup
Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas
Stuffed Quorn Roast & Quorn Chipolatas
Creamed & Roast Potatoes
Sprouts & Carrots
Cranberry Sauce & Gravy
Sweet
Ice Cream
Hydebank Wood College
Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas
Baked Ricotta Stacks
Creamed & Roast Potatoes
Sprouts & Carrots
Cranberry Sauce & Gravy
Sweet
Chocolate fudge cake or ice cream