In a statement the PSNI say that DCI Caldwell was shot on the evening of Wednesday 22 February 2023 in Omagh.

He was shot multiple times, as he packed up after coaching a youth football team at a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February, 2023.

Pacemaker Press 13/01/23 Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “It’s one year on since this cowardly attempt to take John’s life took place.

"This despicable attack took place among terrified children and parents and, distressingly, in front of John’s young son.

“I would like to, first of all, acknowledge John’s tremendous and selfless courage.

"The high esteem in which he is held by colleagues and friends speaks volumes.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

"And my thoughts, and that of the entire Service, are with John and his family, as he continues his recovery journey.”

The Chief Constable added: “Those responsible have nothing to offer our community, and I welcome the 36 arrests to-date, with 13 people charged and four reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

“Our officers will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible for this most vicious act, seeking to bring all who have played any part before the courts.