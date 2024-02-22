All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

This is the one year anniversary since Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot 'among terrified children and parents and, distressingly, in front of John’s young son'

Today, Thursday 22 February, is one year since the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:54 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement the PSNI say that DCI Caldwell was shot on the evening of Wednesday 22 February 2023 in Omagh.

He was shot multiple times, as he packed up after coaching a youth football team at a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been coaching a youth football session and was putting footballs into the boot of his car when gunmen approached and opened fire.

Pacemaker Press 13/01/23 Detective Chief In Spector John CaldwellPacemaker Press 13/01/23 Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell
Pacemaker Press 13/01/23 Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “It’s one year on since this cowardly attempt to take John’s life took place.

"This despicable attack took place among terrified children and parents and, distressingly, in front of John’s young son.

“I would like to, first of all, acknowledge John’s tremendous and selfless courage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The high esteem in which he is held by colleagues and friends speaks volumes.

Chief Constable Jon BoutcherChief Constable Jon Boutcher
Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

"And my thoughts, and that of the entire Service, are with John and his family, as he continues his recovery journey.”

The Chief Constable added: “Those responsible have nothing to offer our community, and I welcome the 36 arrests to-date, with 13 people charged and four reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

“Our officers will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible for this most vicious act, seeking to bring all who have played any part before the courts.

“I know that the support received from the public has been tremendous and, for this, we extend a heartfelt thanks.”