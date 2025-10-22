'This would have been a shocking experience for the staff involved' - Fresh appeal for information on ATM armed robbery at a filling station in Aughnacloy

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal into an armed robbery at a filling station in the Aughnacloy area asking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported at around 6.40am Wednesday 8th October, that a short time earlier a group of men, wearing boiler suits and masks, armed with suspected firearms, threatened security staff who had been attending an ATM at the premises on the Caledon Road.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “All information relating to this armed robbery is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This would have been a shocking experience for the staff involved.

Robber with a gun

"This masked group had ordered staff into the ATM bunker then removed cash boxes from the security van and the cash machine.

“They then made off from the scene in the direction of Armagh in a dark-coloured Audi Q7 with a significant sum of cash and a light coloured Skoda Superb is also suspected to be involved.

"As part of our enquiries, we are liaising with An Garda Síochána.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone with information or who may be able to help with our investigation to call us on 101 quoting 191 08/10/25. “If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in and around this filling station in recent days or if you were travelling in the area at this time, we want to hear from you.

"Similarly if you have dashcam covering this area or live in the general area and may have a doorbell camera, your information could be valuable to our investigation."

Any information can also be provided using the online non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport