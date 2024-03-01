Thomas Kingston, husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter, died from traumatic head wound with gun found near his body
Opening the inquest senior coroner Katy Skerrett said: " I can thereby confirm the deceased is indeed Thomas Henry Robin Kingston, 45,
"I have received evidence of the brief circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. These brief circumstances are as follows. Mr Kingston was visiting his parents' home in the Cotswolds. On February 25 2024 he ate lunch with his parents. His father went out to walk the dogs.
"On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house and after approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him. His father forced entry on a locked out building when no reply could be gained.
"He found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.
"A post mortem has been undertaken by Dr Jones, a consultant histopathologist, and a provisional cause of death has been given as a traumatic wound to head.
"Having been satisfied with identification, initial cause of death and the brief circumstances surrounding Mr Kingston's death, I can formally open this inquest. I now adjourn it to a date to be fixed.”