Federation chairman Liam Kelly made his comments after an internal message was sent to all officers and PSNI staff.

Republican group Arm na Poblachta (ANP) said that relatives of police officers are being treated as "legitimate targets".

Mr Kelly said: “The deplorable threat issued by dissident republican thugs to police families marks an escalation in their pathetic rhetoric.

PSNI crest

“These people, and whoever else collaborates with them in their murderous cabal, point to the bankruptcy of their position.

“They are without purpose, other than to kill and maim officers and now, it seems, their families. They are trying hard to find relevance when they are being shunned.”

Mr Kelly added: “Threatening police officers and their families is despicable. Officers work on behalf of everybody without fear or favour. And their families make big sacrifices so that officers can continue to safeguard communities and counter the reckless and profit-inspired gangsters who deliver misery.”

The threat, in a statement to the Irish News, comes almost two weeks after dissidents shot and critically wounded Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell at a sports complex in Omagh.

The largest dissident grouping, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for that attack.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “We are taking this threat message seriously and have reminded all officers and staff of their personal safety and security both on and off duty.

“This is a sickening attempt to terrorise our officers and staff. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will not be deterred from delivering a visible and impartial policing service to all communities.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “It is hard to comprehend the mindset of those who would issue a threat against the families of our police officers. No one should face such a threat because of their career and neither should their family. I know the whole community will stand united against those who would seek to drag us back.

“Those responsible for such threats must be brought to justice and it underscores the need to support the PSNI, both vocally and by pressing the government to tackle the budget shortfall within policing.”

South Antrim DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said: “This is outrageous and a new low. People are called terrorists because their objective is to create fear.

“These terrorists should realise that the IRA tried to scare people for thirty years and failed. They will not succeed either.”

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly described the threat as “absolutely despicable”.

He said: “Reports that the ‘Arm na Poblachta’ group has issued threats to the families of police officers is absolutely despicable.

“They should publicly withdraw these disgraceful threats, any other threats against police officers, and any intended attacks against anyone. They should pack up and go.”

Mr Kelly said there is no place for any of these groups in our communities, and added: “Some of these groups are heavily involved in criminality and have strong links to loyalist gangsters and other criminal gangs whose actions are a scourge on our society.