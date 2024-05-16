Three arrested after death of woman in 30s in Madrid Street in the Short Strand area of Belfast

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in her 30s in the Short Strand area of east Belfast.Police

A woman and two men have been arrested as police launched a murder probe following the death of a woman in east Belfast.

A woman in her 30s was found dead with head injuries in a house in the Madrid Street area on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said officers are working to establish what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Griffin said police received a report of the death of the woman shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

PSNI

“On arrival, officers located the body of a woman in a bedroom who had sustained serious injuries to her head,” she said.

“Inquiries remain ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened, and to date we have made three arrests in connection with the investigation.

“A woman aged in her 40s, and two men, both aged in their 20s, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Griffin said police remained at the scene on Thursday morning, and made an appeal for witnesses.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 15/05/24,” she said.