Three arrested after men attacked with bars, hammers and knives in Lisburn

By David Young, PA
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 11:50 BST
The Mountview Drive area, Lisburnplaceholder image
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were attacked with metal bars, hammers and knives in Lisburn .

Two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment after the assault in the Mountview Drive area at about 1.40am on Friday , police said.

It was reported to officers that the attackers left the area in a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested a short time after the incident. A third man, aged 19, was arrested later at an address in Lisburn .

All three were detained on suspicion of attempted murder and they remain in police custody.

Officers have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the incident, to come forward.

