Three arrested and two women rescued in brothel keeping investigation
Three people have been arrested and two suspected victims of human trafficking rescued after police raided a property in south Belfast .
The three suspects - two men aged 42 and 41 and a 39-year-old woman - were detained on suspicion of offences including brothel keeping and controlling prostitution following a search in the Annadale Embankment area on Friday night.
Police said specialist support was being offered to the two rescued women.
A sum of cash was also seized during the search.
During a follow-up search of a property in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast , three suspected firearms were recovered.
The suspects remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.