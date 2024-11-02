Police said specialist support was being offered to the two rescued women

Three people have been arrested and two suspected victims of human trafficking rescued after police raided a property in south Belfast .

The three suspects - two men aged 42 and 41 and a 39-year-old woman - were detained on suspicion of offences including brothel keeping and controlling prostitution following a search in the Annadale Embankment area on Friday night.

Police said specialist support was being offered to the two rescued women.

A sum of cash was also seized during the search.

During a follow-up search of a property in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast , three suspected firearms were recovered.