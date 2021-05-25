Three arrested by PSNI in probe into violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA
Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA have this morning, Tuesday, 25 May, arrested three people under the Terrorism Act.
Two men aged 27-years and 42-years and a woman aged 29-years were arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a viable device in the Lough Shore Path area of Enniskillen on Wednesday, 17 March.
All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.