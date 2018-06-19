Three arrested in connection with assault

Three people have been arrested in connection with an assault on a man in Newcastle, Co Down.

A man and two women were detained by police following the incident in the Downs Court area of the town earlier today, June 19.

“The incident happened shortly after 10am and two women and a man have been arrested as a result of this,” Sergeant Jones said.

“The injured man has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the attack which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Sgt Jones added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 346 19/06/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”