Three arrested in murder investigation after man found dead in Newtownards property

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal incident in a Co Down town

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Newtownards.

The man in his 50s was found unconscious in a residential property in the West Street area of Newtownards in the early hours of Thursday.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Two women, aged 58 and 33, were arrested at the scene while a man, aged 36, was arrested at a nearby address later on Thursday.

They are all being detained on suspicion of murder.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said officers received a report that the man was unconscious inside the residential property just before 1.50am.

“The man, aged 50, was taken to hospital where, sadly, he later passed away,” he said.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

He added: “Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances around this deplorable incident.

“Cordons remain in place and local residents will see a visible police presence in the area.

“Of course, it’s particularly shocking that this should happen at Christmas and we know that the thoughts of our community will be with this man’s family and friends today.”