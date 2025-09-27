Police in Newry have made three arrests after concerned staff at a building society contacted police about an attempted transaction which roused their suspicions

Detective Inspector Keon said officers were alerted on Friday, September 26, when staff used the Banking Protocol to question a customer attempting to withdraw a large sum of money. The customer, described as a vulnerable older person, was accompanied by three adults whose behaviour staff found concerning.

Police responded swiftly, arresting two men aged 68 and 42 and a woman aged 69. They were initially held on suspicion of attempting to obtain property by deception and possession of articles for use in fraud. They were later further arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, human trafficking and fraud by false representation. All three remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Keon praised the vigilance of the staff involved, saying their quick actions allowed police to intervene immediately. He also highlighted the importance of the Banking Protocol, a UK-wide scheme that enables financial institutions to work with police to protect customers from financial crime.

Police are urging anyone concerned about scams or suspicious financial activity to contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or the PSNI on 101.