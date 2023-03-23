Three arrests under Terrorism Act by detectives investigating attempted murder of police officers in Strabane

Ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane

Today (March 23) two women, aged 25-years and 27-years a man aged 51-years were arrested and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1