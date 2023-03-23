News you can trust since 1737
Three arrests under Terrorism Act by detectives investigating attempted murder of police officers in Strabane

Three people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act by Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on November 17, 2022.

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read
Ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane
Today (March 23) two women, aged 25-years and 27-years a man aged 51-years were arrested and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org