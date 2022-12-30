Three funerals take place tomorrow for victims of Boxing Day road accidents

Two others who died on the same day in different accidents are also being buried tomorrow, 52-year-old Mary Duffy from Dungannon and Imelda Quinn from Castlecaulfield, in Co Tyrone.

Four people were killed in two separate accidents on Boxing Day.

Three people died when two vehicles collided in the Dungannon Road area of Cookstown shortly after 3.30pm on Monday.

Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon died in a road accident on Boxing Day, along with her son-in-law Patrick Rogers. Her funeral takes place tomorrow, Saturday.

One of them was eighty-year-old Jennifer Acheson, sister of UUP peer Lord Kilclooney. Her silver VW Golf was in collision with a red Nissan X-Trail in which Patrick Rogers, 26, and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy were killed.

Mr Rogers' wife and four children were also travelling with him and were hospitalised for non-life threatening injuries. He was buried today, Friday, in Magherafelt.

Jennifer Acheson was the wife of the late Walter, and is survived by their children Terry, James, Tracey, Wayne and Michael.

Her family home at 37 Tullylagan Road, Sandholes, Cookstown, is strictly private. The funeral will leave there on Saturday at 11.00am, for her funeral service in Desertcreat Parish Church at 11.30am.

Patrick Rogers, 26, from Cookstown, Co Tyrone who along with his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, and a third person, died in a road traffic collision near Cookstown on Monday. Mr Rogers was buried today in Magherafelt.

Mrs Duffy is survived by her husband Jim. Her remains are reposing at her home at 4 Mournebeg Drive, Dungannon, BT71 4AQ, leaving there for requiem mass at St Patrick's Church Dungannon at 12.00 noon on Saturday.

Imelda Quinn, who was in her forties, was killed in a separate crash on the M1 in County Tyrone on Monday. She was a nurse and a mother of two young children.

A funeral notice said Ms Quinn, who was from Lisnamonaghan, Castlecaulfield, was the wife of Gavin, and mother to Nina and Norah.

Her wake is at her parents home at 38 Reclain Road, Galbally, BT70 3BR, until removal on Saturday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St John’s Church, Galbally.