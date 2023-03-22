News you can trust since 1737
Three masked men attempt to force ATM machine open in early hours of morning

Police are investigating damage caused to an ATM in Armagh in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 22nd March.

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:57 GMT- 1 min read

Inspector Steven Weatherald said: “We received a report at around 12.15am that an ATM machine in the Killylea Road area had been damaged.

“It is reported three masked men had approached the ATM and attempted to force it open.

"They then made off in a silver coloured vehicle.

Money being taken out of a cash machine
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken.“Enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 21 of 22/03/23 .“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”