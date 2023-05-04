News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
9 minutes ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
2 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
3 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
5 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Three men armed with golf clubs last night threatened two people in their home before making off with a mobile phone

Three men armed with golf clubs have threatened two people during an aggravated burglary in east Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th May 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read

Detectives are now appealing for information following the May 3 incident.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 10.20pm we received a report that three men, two armed with golf clubs, had gained access to a property in the Roslyn Street area and threatened two people who were inside at the time.“The men then stole a mobile phone before making off."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Kitchen added: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the men in the area of to anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2243 of 03/05/23.”A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Burglary stock photoBurglary stock photo
Burglary stock photo