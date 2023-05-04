Three men armed with golf clubs last night threatened two people in their home before making off with a mobile phone

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 10.20pm we received a report that three men, two armed with golf clubs, had gained access to a property in the Roslyn Street area and threatened two people who were inside at the time.“The men then stole a mobile phone before making off."

Detective Kitchen added: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the men in the area of to anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2243 of 03/05/23.”A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.