Three men arrested after attempted hijacking and suspicious device discovery released - fourth man remains in custody

Three men aged 54-years, 32-years and 29-years, arrested by detectives investigating an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area of Londonderry have been released following questioning.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The men were also arrested following the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area on Saturday 18th.

The PSNI statement said the investigation continues.

However, a fourth man, aged 34-years, remains in custody this morning.

PSNI
Detectives continue to ask the public for their assistance with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23.

Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam or any other footage that could help the investigation.