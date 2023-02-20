Three men arrested after attempted hijacking and suspicious device discovery released - fourth man remains in custody

The men were also arrested following the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area on Saturday 18th.

The PSNI statement said the investigation continues.

However, a fourth man, aged 34-years, remains in custody this morning.

PSNI

Detectives continue to ask the public for their assistance with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23.

