Three men arrested as police probe death of young woman

Police received a report around 8.30pm that a woman was found collapsed within a unit of flats on Dromore Street. It was later confirmed that the woman had died.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.

Three men - two aged 26 and one aged 30 - were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody. Enquiries continue.