Three men arrested by detectives investigating organised crime gang that imports drugs by post

Detectives investigating a drug import gang have made three arrests.

The three men were detained in the Ballymoney and Coleraine areas today.

The PSNI said: “The men, aged 28, 29 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a class B drug and importation of a class B drug and are all currently in custody.

"A number of mobile phones, electronic devices, a suspected prohibited weapon and quantities of class A,B & C drugs were also recovered.

A general image of handcuffs (from 'Wmfawmfa', Creative Commons, public domain mark)

“Our enquiries into the importation of controlled drugs through the postal system by an Organised Crime Gang will continue.

"I would ask anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.