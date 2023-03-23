Three men arrested in Colin Crawley death investigation returned for interview

Mr Crawley, who was 40 and from the Newtownabbey area, passed away on February 15 in hospital after being found several days earlier on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey with serious head injuries.

A PSNI statement, giving the latest update on the investigation, said the three, who are aged 28-years, 34-years, and 36-years have been release pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The men – following the report of an assault in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey – had been initially arrested on February 13 but were subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.