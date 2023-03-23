News you can trust since 1737
Three men arrested in Colin Crawley death investigation returned for interview

Three men, who were arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances of the death of Colin Crawley, returned for interview yesterday – March 22.

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:54 GMT- 1 min read

Mr Crawley, who was 40 and from the Newtownabbey area, passed away on February 15 in hospital after being found several days earlier on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey with serious head injuries.

A PSNI statement, giving the latest update on the investigation, said the three, who are aged 28-years, 34-years, and 36-years have been release pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The men – following the report of an assault in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey – had been initially arrested on February 13 but were subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

