Three men arrested over alleged rape

Three men have been arrested after the alleged rape of a young female near Londonderry Park on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards early this morning.

Two males, aged 19 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of rape. A 28-year-old man arrested earlier today remains in police custody at this time.

At around 6.25am the female reported that she had been assaulted by a number of males in the vicinity of the Park a short time earlier.

Detective Sergeant Lennon continues to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Londonderry Park or Portaferry Road early this morning and who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist Police with their enquiries to contact detectives in Newtownards on 101, quoting reference 554 15/09/19. Alternatively, police said, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.