Three men arrested over murder of police constable Constable John “Jackie” Haggan in north Belfast in 1994
Constable John “Jackie” Haggan was killed at Dunmore Greyhound Stadium on March 10, 1994.
On Thursday morning, detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch arrested three men aged in their 50s at addresses in Belfast and the Newtownabbey area.
A police spokesperson said the trio were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder and membership of a proscribed organisation.
The men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Antrim Police Station for questioning.
On Tuesday, a 50-year-old man was arrested in north Belfast in connection with the investigation. He has since been released from custody following questioning to allow for further inquiries.