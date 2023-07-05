The men are aged 45-years, 47-years and 58-years and were arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast respectively.

A PSNI statement says the three men have been have been charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 45-year-old man and the 58-year-old man have further been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 5th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

So far there have been 31 arrests in the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell – this number includes individuals who have been arrested more than once.