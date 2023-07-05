News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Three men arrested under the Terrorism Act in probe into attempted murder of Det Chief Insp John Caldwell charged with with 'preparatory acts of terrorism'

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February have charged three men.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 08:01 BST

The men are aged 45-years, 47-years and 58-years and were arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast respectively.

A PSNI statement says the three men have been have been charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 45-year-old man and the 58-year-old man have further been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

Most Popular

All three are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 5th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

So far there have been 31 arrests in the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell – this number includes individuals who have been arrested more than once.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell vDetective Chief Inspector John Caldwell v
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell v