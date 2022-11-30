PSNI

Yesterday we reported that a man had been left badly shaken after sustaining cuts and bruising in an aggravated burglary in the early hours of today in his home.

A PSNI statement says that the men were charged with a number of offences including two counts of aggravated burglary and driving related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been charged to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wednesday 30th November.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Yesterday we reported that three masked and armed men entered the property through a window at around 2.45am and attacked a male occupant with baseball bats and an iron bar.

The occupant was struck a number of times by the intruders before managing to escape from the house to shout for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men then took keys to a red Vauxhall Crossland car from the house and left the scene in the vehicle.

The PSNI statement added that a short time later information was received from an off duty police officer that a car matching the description of the stolen car had crashed on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

Advertisement Hide Ad