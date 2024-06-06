Three men charged with offences including aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon after incident at Beechland Drive in Lisburn
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three men have been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon after an incident at a house in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn in the early hours of June 6.
The men aged 39, 41 and 43 are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 6th June).As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.