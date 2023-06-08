News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported

Three men charged with unlawful assembly and affray linked to ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down

Three men aged 48-years, 39-years and 31-years have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:25 BST- 1 min read

A statement from the PSNI says that the men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today (Thursday June 8th).

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges are understood to be connected to a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday 6th April, which is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI