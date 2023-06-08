A statement from the PSNI says that the men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today (Thursday June 8th).

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are understood to be connected to a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday 6th April, which is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.