In a statement PSNI Inspector Parkes said: “Officers received a report shortly before 6am this morning, that a man was assaulted inside a property and left with facial injuries, including significant bruising and swelling.

"A number of items were also believed to have been taken.

“A short time later, officers identified a man matching the description of the report, at another property in the area and made an arrest.

PSNI

“This man also had significant facial injuries, which he said were inflicted by another named individual

"However given the initial report, he was arrested for offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

“Officers were quickly able to identify a second man believed to have been involved and he was arrested for assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

“During a search in custody on the second man, drugs were located and he was further arrested for being in the possession of Class C controlled drugs.

“In addition, a third man was observed by police at the second property, believed to be wanted on bench warrant. He was also arrested at the scene.