Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area shortly after 12.05pm on Tuesday when they observed an altercation between a number of men.

Detective Sergeant McAllister said: “It was reported that a man was forced out of a stationary van by three other men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

“The victim, aged in his 20s, was threatened by the men who told him to get back into the vehicle.

“He attended hospital for treatment to a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“Officers arrested two men aged in their 20s at the scene, while a third man, aged in his late teens, was arrested a short distance away.

“They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They remain in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.