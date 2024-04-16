Three men held after attempted knifepoint kidnapping in Belfast
Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area shortly after 12.05pm on Tuesday when they observed an altercation between a number of men.
Detective Sergeant McAllister said: “It was reported that a man was forced out of a stationary van by three other men, one of whom was armed with a knife.
“The victim, aged in his 20s, was threatened by the men who told him to get back into the vehicle.
“He attended hospital for treatment to a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
“Officers arrested two men aged in their 20s at the scene, while a third man, aged in his late teens, was arrested a short distance away.
“They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They remain in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 556 of 16/04/24.”