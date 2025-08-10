Three men in balaclavas cause ‘extensive damage’ inside house
The incident occurred in the Lisnafin Park area of Strabane.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that at approximately 10.30pm, three men dressed in dark coloured clothing and balaclavas, forced entry to a house in the Lisnafin Park area of the town.
“One of the trio was reported to have been armed with a silver-coloured crowbar.
“It was reported that the intruders caused extensive damage to the inside of the property before leaving.
“Enquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to call 101, and quote reference number 786 of 09/08/25.”
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org