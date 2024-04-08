Three men in balaclavas throw a petrol bomb at a property in Lisnaskea in early hours of Sunday

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted arson attack in Lisnaskea in the early hours of Sunday 7th April.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 11:58 BST
Inspector Taylor said: "We received a report just after 1.20am that three men in balaclavas had arrived in a dark coloured vehicle and thrown a petrol bomb at a property in Trasna Way.

"Thankfully, this failed to ignite, however, two windows were smashed at the front of the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 127 07/04/24."

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.