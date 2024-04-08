Three men in balaclavas throw a petrol bomb at a property in Lisnaskea in early hours of Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Taylor said: "We received a report just after 1.20am that three men in balaclavas had arrived in a dark coloured vehicle and thrown a petrol bomb at a property in Trasna Way.

"Thankfully, this failed to ignite, however, two windows were smashed at the front of the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 127 07/04/24."

