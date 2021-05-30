Three men injured in hit and run collision in NI town - appeal for witnesses

Police investigating a report of a road traffic collision in Ballygawley during the early hours of today (Sunday 30th May) are now appealing for witnesses.

At around 1.45am, it was reported a collision had occurred on Main Street involving one vehicle which collided with a number of pedestrians.

Inspector Knipe said: “Officers responded and attended the scene where it was established that three males had sustained injuries as a result of the incident, one of whom remains in hospital this afternoon, undergoing treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance

“We have arrested a man, aged 21 years old, on suspicion of road traffic-related offences and he remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

“As our enquiries continue, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have sustained an injury as a result of this incident, but who has not yet spoken with our officers, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 335 of 30/05/231.”