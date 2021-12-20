Three men jailed for up to 30 years for kidnap and assault of Kevin Lunney

Kevin Lunney was kidnapped close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17 2019

Mr Lunney, 51, was kidnapped close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17 2019.

One of the men, referred to as “YZ” who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he inflicted the most serious injuries against Mr Lunney.

Alan O’Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road in East Wall in Dublin, was jailed for 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News

Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road also in East Wall, was sentenced to 18 years, with the final three years suspended.

Mr Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, had his leg broken, was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

During his abduction ordeal, his attackers repeatedly demanded that the father of six resign his position as a director of the company.

Sentencing the three men, Justice Tony Hunt said that serious harm was inflicted against Kevin Lunney during a “vicious assault”.

The judge said that Mr Lunney was permanently injured in an “exceptionally specific way”.

Justice Hunt described one of the men, “YZ”, as the “ringleader” of the group and that he he targeted Mr Lunney in a “deliberate, sinister and intimidating” manner.

He said that it was “particularly disturbing” when the man made a reference to Mr Lunney’s daughter.

The judge said that Mr Lunney was assaulted, threatened and taken to an isolated location where he was tortured by his abductors.

Extreme violence was used during the attack and Mr Lunney was stripped of almost all of his clothes.

Justice Hunt said that Mr Lunney was dumped at the side of road on a chilly September night and “left for dead”.

“No doubt Mr Lunney believed his life was in danger. He could have died from his injuries, hypothermia or be struck by a vehicle,” Justice Hunt added.

He also praised Mr Lunney for his “measured and careful” victim impact statement.

He said the businessman displayed “remarkable courage and resilience”, and would no doubt carry emotional baggage as a result of the attack.

The attack was organised and supervised by Cyril McGuinness, a convicted criminal known as Dublin Jimmy, who died in November 2019.

Justice Hunt said the attack was purposively performed to “terrorise and intimidate others” not to the “taste of McGuinness”.

Justice Hunt said that handing out a lower sentence would act as an incentive rather than a deterrent to such crimes.

He said that the these crimes fell into the exceptionally serious category and involved a level of permanent harm.

He said there was also a callous and flagrant disregard for Mr Lunney’s constitutional rights.

During a sentencing hearing later in November, a Garda detective read out a victim impact statement from Mr Lunney to the three judges who presided over the non-jury trial.

In the statement, Mr Lunney said: “I know the physical scars and mental trauma of the events of September 17 2019 will remain with me and my family for the rest of our lives.”

“I remain conscious that events like this can never be erased and that we will need to find continuing strength and solace in the support and comfort of many good people in the times ahead.

“I hope and pray we can remain resilient.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.