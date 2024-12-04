Three new Assistant Chief Constables appointed to PSNI leadership team

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has welcomed the appointment of three new Assistant Chief Constables (ACCs) to the PSNI’s leadership team.

Davy Beck, Ryan Henderson and Melanie Jones have all previously served as temporary ACCs in the force.

Justice Minister Naomi Long approved the appointments by the Policing Board.

Board chairman Mukesh Sharma said: “Appointing the PSNI leadership team is an important role for the board, and I am delighted to confirm that Davy Beck, Ryan Henderson and Melanie Jones have been appointed as Assistant Chief Constables.

“Each will play a key role in supporting the Chief Constable, Deputy Chief Constable and Chief Operating Officer role as members of the PSNI service executive team.

Mr Boutcher said: “Each officer brings significant experience and skills to the role and to the service executive team.

“They are each committed to improving our response to victims, ensuring we have safer communities, and looking after our understaffed workforce, and I look forward to continuing to work with each of them in the coming years.”

It is the latest change to the leadership team.

Last year Mr Boutcher replaced Simon Byrne as Chief Constable after the force had dealt with a number of controversies.

Earlier this month it was announced that Bobby Singleton was to become the new Deputy Chief Constable following the retirement of Mark Hamilton.

The salary for the ACC position is £115,026.