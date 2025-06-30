Three people escape injury after petrol bomb thrown through living room window of Coleraine home

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of arson in Coleraine.

Detective Inspector Mark Gingell said: “At around 1.10am this morning, Monday, 30th June, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Lisnablagh Road area of the town.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

"It appeared that the petrol bomb had been thrown through the living window, smashing it and causing damage inside.

"A further petrol bomb had ignited beside the front door.

“Three adults were present in the property at the time but, thankfully, no injuries were reported."

Detective Inspector Mark Gingell continued: "We are treating this attack as arson with intent to endanger life.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 165 of 30/06/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/