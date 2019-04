Police are investigating after two pipe bomb type devices exploded outside a house in Armagh last night.

A PSNI spokesman said damage was caused to the front door of the property in Windmill Avenue at around 11.30pm.

Windmill Avenue in Armagh - Google image

Three adults who were inside at the time were unhurt.

Inspector Ryan Moore said: "We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I am appealing for information.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1420 16/04/19."